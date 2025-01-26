Ohio State star makes something clear on reason behind return to Ryan Day's Buckeyes for 2025 season

After claiming the national championship in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes received exciting news: a defensive star announced he will return to Ryan Day’s program for the 2025 season, making a bold statement about the primary reason for his decision.

The Buckeyes are looking like contenders to a repeat championship ahead of the 2025 NCAA season. Though it’s extremely early to tell, Day‘s program is looking to retain many key pieces, and although many stars will be leaving, the Buckeyes will probably be back in the mix during next season’s College Football Playoffs.

After the impressive win over Notre Dame during the national title game, the Buckeyes learned one of their best players on defense would be staying in school for his senior year in 2025.

Starting cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced he will be returning for his senior year with the Buckeyes. After transferring from Ole Miss to Columbus in 2023, Igbinosun posted his best stats this past season, but has admitted he’s not satisfied and issued a strong promise on the upcoming campaign.

Davison Igbinosun #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a tackle during the Rose Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

“I’m coming back to school to be a first-round draft pick,” Igbinosun boldly stated, per Pete Thamel.

Day loses staff member

While the Buckeyes defense retains a key player in Igbinosun, the unit will be without defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as he is set to join the Penn State Nittany Lions for the 2025 NCAA season.

“Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at Penn State, sources tell @YahooSports. The two sides are in the process of finalizing an agreement. Big hire for James Franklin,” Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports stated.