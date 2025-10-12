Trending topics:
Sherrone Moore turns heads with strong self-critique after Wolverines’ ugly loss to USC

Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Wolverines traveled to California and suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of the USC Trojans.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines.
© Raj Mehta/Getty ImagesHead coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines‘ West Coast trip was anything but satisfying—not just because of another tough loss, this time against USC, but also due to the underwhelming performance from Sherrone Moore‘s squad.

Only time will tell just how costly this setback truly is—especially if it ends up impacting the Wolverines’ hopes of making a long-awaited run to the College Football Playoff.

Moore, true to his style, remained energetic and vocal despite his team’s struggles against the Trojans—a performance clearly outmatched by their opponent and one that left the Wolverines unable to find answers at any point during the game.

They played really well; they executed the times they needed to,” Moore said, via 247 Sports. “We didn’t. We didn’t tackle very well. We’ve tackled a lot better, and that was not one of our best tackling performances… We work tackling every day and we didn’t execute. We didn’t tackle when we needed to, and they did a good job.”

Michigan Wolverines

Jordan Marshall #23 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball.

Bouncing back quickly from defeat

The sting of a decisive road loss to USC has little time to linger in Ann Arbor, as the Michigan Wolverines must execute a rapid emotional and physical recovery before the next Saturday.

Coach Sherrone Moore’s squad faces a critical test against the Washington Huskies in a high-profile home game at The Big House. After being pushed around by the Trojans’ running game, the Wolverines’ defense must find its elite form immediately, while the offense needs to clean up its execution. The College Football Playoff path is now razor-thin, and a victory over the Huskies is absolutely non-negotiable to keep their national title hopes alive.

What’s next for the Wolverines?

  • vs Washington, October 18
  • @ Michigan State, October 25
  • vs Purdue, November 1
  • @ Northwestern, November 15
  • @ Maryland, November 22
