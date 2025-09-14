Steve Sarkisian provides significant injury update on one of Arch Manning’s key weapons

The Texas Longhorns did what was expected, dispatching the UTEP Miners in front of their home crowd to secure an important victory and improve their record to 2-1. However, Steve Sarkisian faced a major setback on the injury front, as one of Arch Manning’s key offensive weapons could be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

CJ Baxter’s time on the field Saturday lasted only a handful of seconds. On his very first snap, after a six-yard run with the ball, the running back came up limping and was forced to exit the field—though fortunately, he was able to make it back to the locker room under his own power.

Following the 27–10 win over the Miners, it was the HC himself who confirmed to the media that his star RB had suffered a hamstring injury. He added that Baxter will be evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue.

“He had a hamstring,” Sarkisian said. “I don’t know the exact severity of it. I know it was enough to say, let’s shut him down. We’ll see what it looks like over the next few days.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns hands to CJ Baxter.

Other options emerging for Manning

With the unfortunate news of CJ Baxter’s injury, the Texas Longhorns are forced to look deeper into their running back depth chart. Coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood are now tasked with identifying the next man up to shoulder the rushing load.

Leading the charge is undoubtedly Quintrevion Wisner, who has seen the most significant playing time and has been a reliable option in the backfield. He’s followed closely by Christian Clark, another talented back who has shown flashes of his potential and has been a consistent presence in the rotation. Jerrick Gibson also presents a strong case, having delivered solid numbers in his opportunities and proving to be a capable runner.

The team will also likely turn to Rickey Stewart Jr., a versatile back who has been a valuable asset in various situations. Meanwhile, the likes of Colin Page, James Simon, and Carson Berger may see increased reps as the team searches for the right combination to fill the void left by Baxter.

How much do the Longhorns lose without Baxter?

The absence of CJ Baxter is a significant blow to the Texas Longhorns’ offense. Coach Steve Sarkisian‘s system heavily relies on a potent rushing attack to set up play-action passing.

Without their primary back, the Longhorns lose a key component of their offensive identity, forcing them to find a new rhythm and potentially placing more pressure on quarterback Arch Manning to make plays through the air. The team’s depth will be tested, and the ability of the remaining running backs to fill the void will be crucial to their success.

