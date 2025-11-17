Steve Sarkisian reveals key area Longhorns must improve ahead of upcoming games

The regular season in College Football is slowly winding down, making every win crucial for a potential bowl game or, eventually, a spot in the CFP. The Texas Longhorns come off a decisive loss to Georgia, meaning Steve Sarkisian will need to make substantial improvements in one key area of the game to achieve better results.

The offense led by Arch Manning had a particular Achilles’ heel last weekend, and it was precisely the ground game. In fact, this is a point the coach emphasized they need to focus on moving forward.

According to Anwar Richardson of Yahoo Sports, Sarkisian made it clear during his Monday press conference that he and his players will need to find a way to run the ball more effectively to challenge opposing defenses.

“Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said at the end of the day, they have to be better at running the ball, and they have to find a way to do that,” the insider reported via his X account.

CJ Baxter #4 of the Texas Longhorns.

The Texas ground attack has struggled significantly in the 2025 season, managing a lackluster 124.2 rushing yards per game, which places them at a disappointing 97th nationally.

Bouncing back from the blow in Georgia

Following a stinging defeat by the Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns must immediately regroup as they face a critical two-game home stand to salvage their season. The journey for redemption begins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the fierce Arkansas Razorbacks, a major rivalry clash.

This precedes a highly anticipated, season-defining matchup against their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns need two strong performances in Austin to regain momentum and keep their diminished playoff hopes alive.

