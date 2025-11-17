Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Steve Sarkisian reveals key area Longhorns must improve ahead of upcoming games

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns host the Arkansas Razorbacks at home, coming off a tough loss on the road against the Bulldogs.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.
© Tim Warner/Getty Images Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

The regular season in College Football is slowly winding down, making every win crucial for a potential bowl game or, eventually, a spot in the CFP. The Texas Longhorns come off a decisive loss to Georgia, meaning Steve Sarkisian will need to make substantial improvements in one key area of the game to achieve better results.

Advertisement

The offense led by Arch Manning had a particular Achilles’ heel last weekend, and it was precisely the ground game. In fact, this is a point the coach emphasized they need to focus on moving forward.

According to Anwar Richardson of Yahoo Sports, Sarkisian made it clear during his Monday press conference that he and his players will need to find a way to run the ball more effectively to challenge opposing defenses.

Advertisement

“Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said at the end of the day, they have to be better at running the ball, and they have to find a way to do that,” the insider reported via his X account.

CJ Baxter

CJ Baxter #4 of the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

The Texas ground attack has struggled significantly in the 2025 season, managing a lackluster 124.2 rushing yards per game, which places them at a disappointing 97th nationally.

Bouncing back from the blow in Georgia

Arch Manning teammate drops stern admission on Texas’ blowout loss to Kirby Smart, Georgia

see also

Arch Manning teammate drops stern admission on Texas’ blowout loss to Kirby Smart, Georgia

Following a stinging defeat by the Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns must immediately regroup as they face a critical two-game home stand to salvage their season. The journey for redemption begins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the fierce Arkansas Razorbacks, a major rivalry clash.

Advertisement

This precedes a highly anticipated, season-defining matchup against their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns need two strong performances in Austin to regain momentum and keep their diminished playoff hopes alive.

Survey

Can the Longhorns finally punch their ticket to the CFP?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Eli Drinkwitz gets major news on a potential early return at Mizzou
College Football

Eli Drinkwitz gets major news on a potential early return at Mizzou

Manning teammate drops stern admission after Texas’ blowout loss to Smart, Georgia
College Football

Manning teammate drops stern admission after Texas’ blowout loss to Smart, Georgia

Lincoln Riley makes major admission after Trojans’ big win over Iowa
College Football

Lincoln Riley makes major admission after Trojans’ big win over Iowa

Have the Netherlands qualified for 2026 World Cup after win vs Lithuania?
Soccer

Have the Netherlands qualified for 2026 World Cup after win vs Lithuania?

Better Collective Logo