Steve Sarkisian sends strong message about Arch Manning injury rumors following Longhorns’ victory

Arch Manning had the luxury of making his season debut at home—and he left no doubt about his talent. He overwhelmed the San Jose State Spartans with four touchdown passes and a rushing score, delivering a dominant win for the Texas Longhorns and earning high praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian for his performance.

However, a wave of concern quickly spread among those close to the player and Longhorns fans alike, as rumors of a potential injury began to circulate after a video surfaced online showing the quarterback while throwing the ball.

Sarkisian, true to his style, was blunt during his press conference when addressing the situation, shutting down any speculation about the health of his team’s biggest star.

“He doesn’t have any,” coach Sark stated. “I don’t know. I’ve never filmed any of you guys when you’re using the restroom. So, I don’t know what faces you make when you’re doing that.”

Gestures that sparked concern

While Arch Manning’s performance at the Longhorns’ home stadium was decisive and arguably exceeded all expectations, some observers began to notice certain gestures that could point to a potential shoulder injury when throwing.

To the relief of Texas fans, the head coach made it clear that his QB is not dealing with any sort of injury and will remain the starter moving forward.

The quarterback completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns, with just one interception. Manning also added a rushing score in the blowout 38–7 victory over the Spartans.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

With the goal of maintaining their strong momentum this college football season, here are the upcoming games that Manning and his team will face:

vs UTEP, September 13

vs Sam Houston, September 20

@ Florida, October 4

@ Oklahoma, October 11

@ Kentucky, October 18