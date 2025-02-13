Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns lose key staff member who joins Super Bowl contender in the NFL

The Texas Longhorns will vie to avenge their CFP Semifinal exit (the school’s second in as many years) during the upcoming season. Quarterback Arch Manning will break the huddle for the Horns in 2025, but head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to find a replacement for the running backs coach’s spot, after Tashard Choice announced his departure to join one of the biggest candidates to win the Super Bowl in the NFL’s 2025 season.

The Longhorns have lost many key pieces ahead of the upcoming NCAA season, including QB Quinn Ewers, OT Kelvin Banks, S Jahdae Barron, and WR Matthew Golden, among many other names.

However, Sarkisian believed his running backs coach, Choice, was guaranteed to stay in Austin. Choice had previously turned down an offer from the Dallas Cowboys, but now he’s decided to join another NFL organization, becoming the latest coach to make the jump from college football to the NFL—a pipeline that’s always active.

According to On3, Tashard Choice will join Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions as running backs coach for the 2025 season. Choice lands in Detroit hoping to help the talented team in Motor City finally get over the hump and hoist their first Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns walks onto the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Choice leaves behind a talented Longhorns‘ running back group at The Forty Acres, with the likes of C.J. Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner. Choice helped develop Jaydon Blue who has declared for the NFL Draft. Regardless, upon arriving in Detroit, Choice will reunite with one of the best prospects he helped develop.

Familiar face in RB room

The decision to join the Lions is one that can have great effects for Choice’s career as he works under one of the best coaches in the league and along an elite running back group. Moreover, Choice will reunite with a superstar in the NFL, one he coached through college football before.

Choice recruited Jahmyr Gibbs to Georgia Tech in 2020, coaching him during Gibbs’ stay with the Yellow Jackets, prior to his transfer to Alabama ahead of the 2022 campaign. As he arrives in Detroit, Choice and Gibbs will work alongside once again.

Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets runs for a 50-yard touchdown reception against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Gibbs is now among the best running backs in the league, and the most electric player in Campbell‘s offense. With an ability to turn any play into an explosive, long run, Gibbs is a huge threat to every opposing defense, and Choice hopes to help develop him into an even bigger star.