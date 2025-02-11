NCAAF News: Arch Manning will work with a new quarterback in Texas as Quinn Ewers leaves for the NFL

It is well known that the Texas Longhorns will start this season in the NCAAF with a new QB. After finishing his participation last season, Quinn Ewers made the decision to declare for the upcoming NFL draft, opening the door for Arch Manning to take over as the starter. To bolster their efforts, a new quarterback joins the program and adds depth to the roster.

The information reveals that Steve Sarkisian‘s team has added a walk-on commitment from 2025 unranked quarterback Luke Dunham. In this way, the QB will not only join Arch Manning but also Trey Owens and KJ Lacey.

The quarterback himself made his decision to join Texas public, marking what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest challenges of his career so far. Through his X (formerly Twitter) account @1ukedunham, the player couldn’t hide his excitement about the move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Beyond blessed to announce my Commitment to play football and earn a degree from the University of Texas!” he stated. “I want to thank all of the great teammates, coaches, and mentors who have helped bring me to this position.”

@1ukedunham

Advertisement

Although it’s not expected that he will have an active role during the regular season, it’s worth highlighting that his experience playing alongside a talent like Manning will help Dunham further develop his skills.

Advertisement

see also Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin loses player who committed to Dan Lanning’s Ducks for upcoming NCAAF season

Several candidates for the Safety Coach position

A few days ago, the former Texas safeties coach, Blake Gideon, made the decision to seek new opportunities and accepted an offer from Georgia Tech to become the new defensive coordinator for the upcoming College Football season.

Advertisement

In the wake of quickly finding a replacement, and according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, three candidates are leading the race for the position: Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, Pitt Assistant Head Coach (Secondary/Safeties) Cory Sanders and Notre Dame DBs coach Mike Mickens.

“According to my sources, Notre Dame DBs coach Mike Mickens, Pitt Assistant Head Coach (Secondary/Safeties) Cory Sanders, and Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey are the top three candidates to replace former Longhorn safeties coach Blake Gideon,” Richardson stated via X.

Advertisement