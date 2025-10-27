Steve Sarkisian, Texas seeking answers from SEC on hit that injured Arch Manning vs Miss. State

Arch Manning is in concussion protocol as Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns gear up for their matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Though a big game looms on the horizon, the school in Austin isn’t letting go of the hit that injured its starting quarterback against the Mississippi State Bulldogs just yet.

It was a tough scene. After scrambling for a first down to keep the Longhorns’ drive alive in overtime, Manning was tackled, landing head-first onto the ground. He was slow to get up, and was forced to exit the field to get examined by Texas’ medical staff. Now, Sarkisian and the Horns want to know why the SEC didn’t throw a flag on the play.

As reported by @HornSports on X (formerly Twitter), Sarkisian admitted the school has turned in the tape of Manning’s hit to the SEC for further review. The Longhorns head coach made it clear Texas isn’t looking for excuses, but instead wants to know the reasoning behind the officiating in the 2025 college football season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Protecting the QB

One of Manning’s best traits is his ability to make plays with his legs. However, a scrambling quarterback is often a double-edged sword in college football. Sarkisian and the Longhorns paid that price, as Manning came down with an injury and is now uncertain to play for Texas on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

Watching Manning enter the NCAA’s concussion protocol may be the final wake-up call for Texas to take matters into its own hands and start protecting the sophomore quarterback better. Entering Week 9 of the 2025 college football season, Arch had taken a total of 60 hits through seven games per Essentially Sports.

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian provides discouraging Arch Manning injury update ahead of Texas vs Vanderbilt

During the 45-38 win over the Bulldogs, the Longhorns signal-caller suffered an additional five sacks, with one open-field tackle leading to signs of a concussion. If Sarkisian and his staff can look at those numbers and not recognize there’s a problem, then Texas is in for more trouble.

Advertisement

Watching any Longhorns game, Bevo is impossible to miss on the sidelines—but now there’s a giant elephant in the room drawing all the Eyes of Texas. At some point, Sarkisian and company must address it.

Trick or treat

With or without Manning, the Longhorns must prepare for a matchup that could make or break their season. When No. 20 Texas hosts No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Horns’ fate will be on the line. A win would put them in prime position to compete for a berth in the SEC Championship and keep their playoff hopes alive. However, a loss to the Commodores could very well be all she wrote for Sarkisian’s program. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT, so Texas better hope to get out of bed on the right foot after Halloween night.

Advertisement