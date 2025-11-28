What happens if Ole Miss loses or wins against Mississippi State today, November 28?

After Vanderbilt’s win over Kentucky, the scenarios for Ole Miss are clearer than water as it prepares the its Rivalry Week matchup against Mississippi State. What will happen if they either lose or win the game?

Right now, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss are all vying for a spot in the championship game. However, for Ole Miss, the mission is very simple: win and pray.

For Ole Miss to go to the SEC Championship Game, Ole Miss must beat Mississippi State and then hope that Texas A&M and Alabama lose their respective games. If Ole Miss loses, then it’s a wrap on its season.

Ole Miss’ chances are really slim, to be honest

Texas A&M is unbeaten right now, with an 11-0 record, but also an SEC record of 7-0. Hence, believing the Aggies will lose is very hard. Not only that, but they face Texas, who is 5-2 in the conference and has plenty of doubts every time that a top-tier game happens.

Harrison Wallace III #2 of Ole Miss Rebels

Alabama has the tiebreakers on its side and also, the Crimson Tide faces a team that is 1-6 in the SEC. That is why Ole Miss’ chances are very slim. The Rebels will likely beat Mississippi State, but the results they need are very farfetched.

The CFB Playoffs are much better

Ole Miss’ chances to go to the CFB Playoffs are very good. In the end, there are two ways to make the College Football Playoffs. A team can either win the conference championship or be an at-large team. Technically, as of now, Ole Miss can make it on both ends.

Even if the Rebels miss the SEC Championship Game, according to Pro Football Network, Ole Miss has a 96.8% chance to earn an at-large bid, which would put them in the playoffs. Still, its focus must be beating Mississippi State to end its regular season.