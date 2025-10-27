Steve Sarkisian provides discouraging Arch Manning injury update ahead of Texas vs Vanderbilt

With one of the biggest games of the season on the horizon, Steve Sarkisian delivered troubling news about quarterback Arch Manning. Ahead of a ranked SEC showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores, the climb only got steeper for the college football program in Austin.

Following Manning’s injury exit during Week 9 of the 2025 NCAA season, Sarkisian addressed the media with a disheartening update on the sophomore quarterback’s status for the upcoming game against Vanderbilt at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

“[Manning is] in [concussion] protocol right now,” Sarkisian admitted during his press conference per Horns 247. “We’ll have more information as the week goes on.”

Next man up

As things stand, Manning is uncertain to play on Saturday against Vanderbilt. However, the show must go on. Sarkisian and the Longhorns can’t afford to dwell on the absence, and instead must focus on gearing up for when the No. 9 Commodores pay them a visit at The Forty Acres.

With Manning sidelined for team practice on Monday, Matthew Caldwell took over the first-team huddle. The transfer from Troy has been tossed onto the field sporadically during the 2025 NCAA campaign. Albeit with little time to prepare, he has shown flashes of great potential in his limited snaps.

Still, actually becoming QB1 and leading the Horns’ offense for an entire game against one of the hottest teams in the country is a different monster than playing hero ball for one play against the Florida Gators or Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road.

Impressive nevertheless, but commanding an offensive unit requires much more preparation. With a full week ahead, Sarkisian and his staff hope they can get Caldwell where he needs to be if Manning can’t suit up on Saturday when the Commodores march into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The kid is up, too

Though watching Manning go down with a serious head injury was a gut-wrenching sight in Austin, Coach Sark and company have the utmost belief in Caldwell to fill the spot if needed. At the end of the day, the backup quarterback is a college football senior, so he won’t be fazed in the face of adversity.

On a different note, true freshman quarterback KJ Lacey is moving up the ranks of the depth chart as a result of Manning’s injury. The four-star recruit from the class of 2025 has only seen the field once during his first year in Austin. With Manning’s status up in the air, his number might be next in line on Sarkisian’s quick dial. On Monday, Lacey operated as QB2—a role he will hold until Texas has a clearer picture of Manning’s status.

