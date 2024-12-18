Travis Hunter has become one of the standout stars this season in the NCAAF, especially after claiming the Heisman Trophy. With his future in the NFL almost certain, a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes left him a clear message about what position he should play.

Eric Bieniemy served as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2022, winning two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII). In a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, he made it clear what position the talented Colorado player should take if he continues his career in the NFL.

“I think the kid can be an outstanding receiver… You’ve got to pick and choose a side,” Bieniemy said. It is worth noting that throughout the season, Hunter has excelled for Colorado both as a wide receiver on offense and as a cornerback on defense.

The former assistant to Andy Reid believes that Hunter could perform much better on offense given the impressive numbers he posted during his time in college: Hunter caught 149 passes for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons at Colorado.

While Travis Hunter is expected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft alongside Shedeur Sanders, both he and his teammates are focused on their next game on December 28 when they face BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Eric Bieniemy’s successful career

In addition to being a loyal right-hand man to Andy Reid for several years with the Chiefs, working alongside Patrick Mahomes, Bieniemy’s NFL career goes far beyond his sideline duties.

Bieniemy made the jump to the NFL from the Colorado Buffaloes, where he is their all-time leader in rushing yards (3,940). During his time in the league, he played for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles, accumulating a total of 8 seasons.

After retiring, Bieniemy began his coaching career at the high school level as an assistant coach at Thomas Jefferson HS and later had stints at UCLA and the Colorado Buffaloes in college. In the NFL, he worked with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, but his greatest achievement came during his time with the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid observe players on the first day of rookie minicamp at the teamÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s training facility on May 7, 2022.

Hunter’s extraordinary talent

Travis Hunter’s figure has caught the attention of both insiders and outsiders this past season in College Football. Under Deion Sanders‘ leadership, Hunter has showcased his versatility, earning not only the Heisman Trophy but also a potential high pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

While there are many, like Bieniemy, who believe Hunter should focus on honing his talent in a specific position, his versatility has led several renowned NFL franchises to set their sights on him.

With an important game ahead against BYU, Hunter knows he will once again play both as a WR and CB, offering his coaching staff many options. While his future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: this will likely be his last game wearing the Buffaloes’ jersey.