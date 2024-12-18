Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Super Bowl champion with Mahomes, Reid's Chiefs warns Travis Hunter to pick position for the NFL

Travis Hunter receives a warning on his NFL future from a former Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesWide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

By Matías Persuh

Travis Hunter has become one of the standout stars this season in the NCAAF, especially after claiming the Heisman Trophy. With his future in the NFL almost certain, a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes left him a clear message about what position he should play.

Eric Bieniemy served as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2022, winning two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII). In a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, he made it clear what position the talented Colorado player should take if he continues his career in the NFL.

“I think the kid can be an outstanding receiver… You’ve got to pick and choose a side,” Bieniemy said. It is worth noting that throughout the season, Hunter has excelled for Colorado both as a wide receiver on offense and as a cornerback on defense.

Advertisement

The former assistant to Andy Reid believes that Hunter could perform much better on offense given the impressive numbers he posted during his time in college: Hunter caught 149 passes for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons at Colorado.

Advertisement

While Travis Hunter is expected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft alongside Shedeur Sanders, both he and his teammates are focused on their next game on December 28 when they face BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Advertisement

Eric Bieniemy’s successful career

In addition to being a loyal right-hand man to Andy Reid for several years with the Chiefs, working alongside Patrick Mahomes, Bieniemy’s NFL career goes far beyond his sideline duties.

Bieniemy made the jump to the NFL from the Colorado Buffaloes, where he is their all-time leader in rushing yards (3,940). During his time in the league, he played for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles, accumulating a total of 8 seasons.

Advertisement

After retiring, Bieniemy began his coaching career at the high school level as an assistant coach at Thomas Jefferson HS and later had stints at UCLA and the Colorado Buffaloes in college. In the NFL, he worked with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, but his greatest achievement came during his time with the Chiefs.

Eric Bieniemy Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid observe players on the first day of rookie minicamp at the teamÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s training facility on May 7, 2022.

Advertisement

Hunter’s extraordinary talent

Travis Hunter’s figure has caught the attention of both insiders and outsiders this past season in College Football. Under Deion Sanders‘ leadership, Hunter has showcased his versatility, earning not only the Heisman Trophy but also a potential high pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

While there are many, like Bieniemy, who believe Hunter should focus on honing his talent in a specific position, his versatility has led several renowned NFL franchises to set their sights on him.

Advertisement

With an important game ahead against BYU, Hunter knows he will once again play both as a WR and CB, offering his coaching staff many options. While his future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: this will likely be his last game wearing the Buffaloes’ jersey.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Where to watch Monaco vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1
Soccer

Where to watch Monaco vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons make final decision about the career of QB Kirk Cousins
NFL

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons make final decision about the career of QB Kirk Cousins

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Better Collective Logo