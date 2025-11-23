Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian turns heads with major admission about Arch Manning after win vs Arkansas

During the first part of the College Football season, many questioned Arch Manning’s level as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback. Despite that, Steve Sarkisian stood by his signal-caller, and it paid off handsomely, as evidenced by his performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Manning’s progress week after week is evident. It’s clear not only on the field but also in his stats at the end of each game. His coach, the player’s main advocate, revealed what has surprised him the most so far.

“I think the thing I’m probably most impressed with is his poise,” Sarkisian said to the press. “He feels different in pre-game than he did two months ago. Even in the moments tonight when things broke down a little bit, he just seems so under control as he was avoiding the rush and keeping his eyes downfield.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a solid 52–37 home victory over the Razorbacks, the Longhorns are dreaming of making the best possible run to the CFP—and why not, aiming for a spot in the highly coveted National Championship Game.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

A remarkable progress

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has turned a corner this season, showcasing significant development that has elevated the entire offense. Over his last four games, Manning has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and command, logging an impressive 11-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Advertisement

see also Texas QB Arch Manning voices major admission on his struggles after career-best outing against Arkansas

This newfound consistency has dramatically improved his deep-ball effectiveness; he has averaged 8.6 yards per attempt across his last 152 throws (totaling 1,314 yards), a notable increase over his 7.7 yards per attempt average from the first seven games.

Advertisement

This progression proves that the sophomore is not only protecting the football but is also consistently attacking downfield, becoming the dynamic passer Texas needs as they enter the final stretch of the schedule.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns face their final and most emotionally charged hurdle of the regular season this Friday, November 28th, as they host the Texas A&M Aggies in the renewal of the historic Lone Star Showdown rivalry.

This annual grudge match, now back on the schedule with Texas joining the SEC, is more than just a regular-season finale; it is a battle for state bragging rights and a critical opportunity to build momentum heading into the conference championship weekend and the College Football Playoff debate.