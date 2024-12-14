Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Navy vs Army live in the USA: 2024 College Football

For the 125th time in their storied rivalry, Navy and Army are set to clash during the 2024 college football season. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Bryson Daily of Army
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireBryson Daily of Army

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Navy vs Army online in the US on Fubo]

The No. 19 Army Black Knights (11-1) are set to renew their storied rivalry with the Navy Midshipmen (8-3) at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland. Army come into the game as a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 39 points.

The Black Knights are riding high after a commanding 35-14 win over Tulane, while Navy enter the matchup fresh off a 34-20 victory against East Carolina, adding extra intrigue to one of college football’s most iconic battles.

When will the Navy vs Army match be played?

Navy will take on Army this Saturday, December 14th, in a highly anticipated Game 125 of this rivalry in the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Navy Midshipmen QB Braxton Woodson – IMAGO / Newscom World

Navy Midshipmen QB Braxton Woodson – IMAGO / Newscom World

Navy vs Army: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Navy vs Army in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Navy and Army live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

