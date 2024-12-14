Where to watch Navy vs Army live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Navy and Army will face off for the 125th time in their historic rivalry during the 2024 college football season. Fans across the United States can find key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this iconic matchup.

[Watch Navy vs Army online in the US on Fubo]

The No. 19 Army Black Knights (11-1) are set to renew their storied rivalry with the Navy Midshipmen (8-3) at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland. Army come into the game as a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 39 points.

The Black Knights are riding high after a commanding 35-14 win over Tulane, while Navy enter the matchup fresh off a 34-20 victory against East Carolina, adding extra intrigue to one of college football’s most iconic battles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Navy vs Army match be played?

Navy will take on Army this Saturday, December 14th, in a highly anticipated Game 125 of this rivalry in the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Navy Midshipmen QB Braxton Woodson – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

Navy vs Army: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Bill Belichick hires three-time Super Bowl champion as general manager at UNC

How to watch Navy vs Army in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Navy and Army live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to CBS.