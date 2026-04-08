2026 Masters Par 3 Contest video: Justin Thomas makes a spectacular hole-in-one at Augusta

Justin Thomas kicked off the Masters Par 3 Contest in style today, landing a hole-in-one on at No. 2. The shot thrilled fans and set the tone for the extraordinary annual event, which always brings a mix of serious episodes and playful moments.

The Par 3 Contest is a fan-favorite tradition at Augusta, allowing top players to showcase their skills in a more relaxed setting with their families before the main tournament begins. Hole-in-ones are always a highlight, but Thomas’ early success put him immediately in the spotlight as a possible dark horse.

Fans will now be watching closely to see how he carries this momentum into the 2026 Masters Tournament, with hopes that the ace is a sign of more memorable shots to come and maybe a green jacket. It won’t be easy facing names like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy.

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Video: Justin Thomas’ hole-in-one at No. 2 during Masters Par 3 Contest

Justin Thomas thrilled fans with a perfect shot at No. 2 during the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest. The tee shot landed perfectly and rolled toward the hole quickly giving spectators an unforgettable moment. He wanted his money after a great shot.

What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73A — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Has Justin Thomas won the Masters?

No. Justin Thomas has not won the Masters. His best finish came in 2020, when he tied for fourth place. In terms of major championships, Thomas has captured two PGA Championship titles.