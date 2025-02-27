Keegan Bradley will face the biggest challenge of his career as the captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup. In recent decades, Team Europe’s dominance has been overwhelming.

Since 2002, European stars have won the trophy in eight of the last eleven editions. All of this has happened despite the fact that the United States has had stars like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Kopeka, Dustin Johnson or Justin Thomas. The list is just remarkable.

Now, the threat seems greater as the baton has been passed. Luke Donald will have a spectacular team to defend the title, featuring names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and rising young stars like Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

Where and when will the 2025 Ryder Cup be played?

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26 to 28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. During the new season of Full Swing on Netflix, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley was seen sending a clear message to Team Europe after winning the 2024 Presidents Cup.

“I am going to get criticized as the captain next year. They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f*****g life. That’s when I do my best work. We are gonna go to Bethpage, to kick their f*****g *ss.”

