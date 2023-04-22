Detroit Tigers take on Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The home team has a good team that is growing little by little. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles online free in the US on Fubo]

The Tigers recently won two series at home against the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Indians, but with the loss in Game 1 of the series against the Orioles this marks the third straight time the Tigers have started an on the road tour with a loss.

The Orioles are enjoying a four-game winning streak, prior to this victory they had won three games against the Nationals and White Sox.

When will Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles be played?

Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, April 22 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The home team has a strong record but the visitors know how to win on the road.

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana Extra 4, FOX Sports 1, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV.