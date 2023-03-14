Great Britain take on Mexico at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Great Britain vs Mexico online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Great Britain and Mexico meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The British still have a small chance to reach the quarter-finals phase. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Great Britainvs Mexico online free in the US on FuboTV]

Great Britain are the only Pool C team with two losses, but they won a recent game against Colombia 7-5 which gives the British hope of climbing more spots in the standings.

Mexico started the 2023 WBC with an unexpected loss against Colombia 4-5, that loss triggered a lot of criticism against the Mexicans, but during their second game they won against United States 11-5 in what was a big upset against a favorite.

When will Great Britain vs Mexico be played?

Great Britain and Mexico play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14 at Chase Field in Arizona. Both teams have won their most recent games, but the Mexicans have a much more lethal roster.

Great Britain vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Great Britain vs Mexico in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Great Britain and Mexico at the Chase Field in Arizona on Tuesday, March 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).