Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego. The home team wants to dominate the series. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Dodgers lost the first game of the series 2-5, but during the second game things went better for them with a 2-1 victory.

The Padres won a recent series against the Reds that started with a win and included a loss in Game 2 but ultimately they won Game 3 to win the series.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, May 7 at Petco Park in San Diego. The home team is likely to use their top pitchers to win this game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday, May 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ESPN Deportes.