San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees face each other at Yankee Stadium for the 2023 MLB regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

This will be their 13th regular-season game. The New York Yankees are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in eight direct duels to this day, while the San Francisco Giants have celebrated a triumph in four matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 28, 2019, and it ended in an 11-5 NY Yankees win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 MLB season.

When will San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees be played?

The 2023 MLB regular season game between San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees will be played on Friday, March 30, 2023, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:05 PM

CT: 12:05 PM

MT: 11:05 AM

PT: 10:05 AM

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees

The match to be played between San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees in the regular MLB 2023 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include YES NBC Sports Bay Area MLB.TV FOX.