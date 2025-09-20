Aaron Judge’s teammate reveals how playing for the Yankees completely boosted his career

Aaron Judge has teammates from all backgrounds playing with him on the New York Yankees, and one of them is Jazz Chisholm Jr.. This year, he has played in 122 games with the team and is batting for a .242 average. He recently revealed how playing with the “Bombers” has boosted his career.

“I feel like it’s boosted my career in 100% of different ways,” Chisholm Jr. said. “Just the winning mentality, the winning atmosphere, the way everybody in the front office to the training staff wants to win.” That’s what the infielder, who was somewhat limited by injuries this year, revealed.

Chisholm also clarified that playing with the Yankees is exactly how he imagined professional baseball. “It’s how I felt like I grew up playing baseball and what I needed to be around to be even more successful.”

Has Chisholm Jr. performed better with the Yankees than with the Marlins?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has shown a notable improvement in his performance since joining the New York Yankees compared to his time with the Miami Marlins. His offensive stats, including batting average and on-base percentage, have seen a boost in the Yankees’ lineup, likely due to a stronger supporting cast and a better hitting environment.

In 2025, Chisholm Jr. set a new personal best for home runs in a single season. So far, he has 30, a number he had never reached in one year. With the Marlins, his highest number of home runs was 19 in the 2023 season.

However, comparing his Marlins tenure to his Yankees stint requires context, as he has spent less time in New York so far than he did in Miami. But with the Yankees, Chisholm has embraced a larger role, showing more consistency at the plate and in the field. While his Marlins days showcased his potential, his current success with the Yankees suggests a better fit for his skill set.