Alejandro Kirk will join World Series champ among MLB’s top 10 highest-paid catchers in 2026

Alejandro Kirk has been a consistent contributor for the Toronto Blue Jays since his arrival in 2020, and as a result, he is set to become one of the highest-paid catchers in MLB next season. He will share the high-earners list with the likes of Will Smith, a three-time World Series champion, who will earn a salary of $12.9 million.

Kirk is slated to receive a payment of $8.7 million for the 2026 season, which places him at sixth position among the top 10 MLB highest-paid catchers heading into the new year. The Dodgers catcher, Smith, ranks third on that list, behind Salvador Perez of the Royals.

Kirk’s salary is more than justified by a strong season with the Blue Jays. Not only did he help the team reach the World Series and fight through seven games against the Dodgers, but he also logged his second season with 130-plus games and posted a career-best 15 total home runs.

The list of MLB’s 10 highest-paid catchers

Heading into the 2026 season, Kirk and Smith both feature on the list, but the highest-paid catcher is Sean Murphy of the Atlanta Braves with an annual salary of $15 million. Another notable name on the list is Cal Raleigh, who commands $12.6 million annually from the Mariners.

# Player Team Salary 1 Sean Murphy ATL, C $15,000,000 2 Salvador Perez KC, C $13,500,000 3 Will Smith LAD, C $12,927,716 4 Cal Raleigh SEA, C $12,666,666 5 William Contreras MIL, C $12,000,000 6 Alejandro Kirk TOR, C $8,700,000 7 Elias Diaz SD, C $7,000,000 8 Kyle Higashioka TEX, C $6,750,000 9 Travis d’Arnaud LAA, C $6,000,000 10 Keibert Ruiz WSH, C $5,375,000

It is worth noting that several of the catchers on this list (sourced from Spotrac) recently participated in the postseason. However, even with his back-to-back World Series rings, Will Smith is not the highest-paid catcher in the game.

Kirk’s contract with the Blue Jays

Kirk is under a five-year contract extension with the Blue Jays, a deal that begins in 2026 and guarantees a total of $58 million through 2030. After that season, he will be a free agent at 31 years old, and depending on his performance, he will likely receive another significant contract offer from the team. He earned a $4.6 million salary last season.