Another injury for Blue Jays? Addison Barger exits vs White Sox with ankle issue

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a tough series in Chicago, where not only did Alejandro Kirk suffer an injury, but concerns are now growing around Addison Barger, who exited before the game ended due to ankle issues. There’s still no official timeline for how long he could be sidelined.

“News: Addison Barger was removed from the game with ‘bilateral ankle discomfort,’” Keegan Matheson reported on X. It’s another unexpected setback for a team that hasn’t been playing its best and now heads back home with a 4-5 record.

Now the question becomes: if Barger is out, who fills the role? The Blue Jays have several options on the depth chart, including George Springer if needed, though using their DH in that spot would likely be a last resort.

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Do the Blue Jays lose much without Barger?

Not really. Addison Barger had struggled at the plate to start the season, entering the game with a .063 average and leaving it at .053. That means the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t losing much offensive production, especially considering his only contributions so far have been two RBIs.

Jesús Sánchez has replaced Addison Barger in today's game in the sixth inning.



Barger was seen labouring after trying to beat out a throw at first in the top of the third inning.



🎥: Sportsnet | #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/bhJuSIFmoP — Blue Jays Nation (@thejaysnation) April 5, 2026

Since it’s unlikely the Blue Jays will use their DH in right field, the remaining options include Myles Straw, Jesús Sánchez, and Nathan Lukes. So there’s no real crisis or panic if Barger is sidelined for a few days.

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Now the Blue Jays head back home for a tough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, without Alejandro Kirk and with two catchers available: veteran Tyler Heineman, who has committed some recent errors, and Brandon Valenzuela, who recorded one hit in three at-bats (.333) in his debut.