When are Team USA and Team Canada playing the men’s hockey gold medal game at 2026 Winter Olympics?

While several disciplines at the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina have already concluded, others are reaching their dramatic peak. In men’s ice hockey, Team USA and Team Canada are set to compete in what promises to be a historic gold medal game.

The men’s hockey gold medal final between the USA and Canada will take place on Sunday, February 22, at 8:10 a.m. ET. The U.S. are seeking their first gold medal since the famed “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980, while Canada are chasing their tenth title, having won gold in the previous two editions of the tournament.

Team Canada enters as the favorites to retain its crown, after beating Finland 3-2 in the semifinals, though their lineup remains uncertain. They are still waiting to see if they can count on Sidney Crosby for the final; the Pittsburgh Penguins star was sidelined with an injury during the quarterfinal victory over the Czech Republic.

However, Team USA cannot be overlooked after beating Slovakia 6-2 in the other semifinal, boasting a roster composed entirely of NHL talent. Led by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the squad includes elite players such as the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck—last season’s league-leading goaltender—alongside Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and his brother, Brady, who captains the Ottawa Senators.

Team Canada acknowledges the fans after the team’s 3-2 victory vs Finland. (Getty Images)

Team Canada secures spectacular semifinal comeback

Despite being without Crosby, Team Canada pulled off a stunning comeback against Finland in the semifinals. After falling behind 2-0, Sam Reinhart scored late in the second period to spark the rally, followed by an equalizer from Shea Theodore.

With just 35 seconds remaining in regulation, Nathan MacKinnon emerged as the hero for the Canadians. MacKinnon fired home a powerful cross-ice pass from Connor McDavid, beating Finnish goaltender Juuse Saros to secure a place in the final after a hard-fought battle.

The stage is now set for a historic North American showdown in Milan as Team USA and Team Canada renew their legendary rivalry with the highest possible stakes. While the USA look to end a 46-year gold medal drought, Canada aim to cement their modern dominance even as they sweat over the fitness of their captain.