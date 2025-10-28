Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider sends ‘friendly’ reminder to Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers after Game 3

In an epic showdown on Monday night that will be remembered for its endurance and drama, the Los Angeles Dodgers edged out the Toronto Blue Jays to set a new record for the longest World Series game ever. The contest, a crucial part of the World Series saga, extended over 18 grueling innings. Shohei Ohtani displayed remarkable discipline at the plate, earning nine walks, including four intentional, showcasing his indispensable value to the team.

In the aftermath of this marathon battle, the Dodgers celebrated a victory that not only tested their resilience but also fortified their lead in the series. However, Blue Jays manager Schneider offered a cautionary message to the Los Angeles franchise. “This group is going to be ready to play tomorrow… the Dodgers didn’t win the World Series today; they won a game,” Schneider stated emphatically to the assembled media.

Although Schneider’s words ring true, it’s hard not to revel in such a hard-earned triumph. The Dodgers’ 6-5 victory, which featured numerous milestones, solidified their standing as they now lead the series 2-1. Celebrating such a significant win is understandable; were I in the Dodgers’ position, I would certainly be joining in the jubilation.

Today, as the World Series resumes with Game 4, the Dodgers have a prime opportunity to extend their lead, while the Blue Jays aim to level the series. Manager Schneider is acutely aware of this pivotal moment, and the expectation is that both teams will bring their absolute best to the diamond, further enriching this already compelling series.

Ohtani reflects on endurance after marathon victory

With the victory secured and Ohtani emerging as the central figure alongside Freddie Freeman, who delivered a clutch walk-off homer to clinch the game, the Japanese sensation addressed the media regarding his post-game plans following the 18-inning marathon against the Blue Jays.

“I want to go to sleep as soon as possible,” Ohtani candidly admitted, reflecting on the arduous battle the team endured to maintain their lead in the World Series against the Blue Jays, a franchise driven by a 32-year championship drought.

Historic feats in an epic Game 3

Amidst the triumph, Game 3 became a chapter of records. Not only did the game equal the longest in World Series history at 18 innings, the Dodgers matched the New York Yankees’ historical tally with their fourth walk-off home run in a World Series contest, a feat highlighted by MLB.com.

Milestones from Game 3:

Featuring 19 pitchers, this game set a postseason record for the most used in a single game, with 609 pitches thrown, surpassing the previous highest by 48 since at least the year 2000.

Ohtani reached base an unprecedented nine times, shattering the postseason record by a margin of three.

He also amassed 12 total bases, tying his performance in National League Championship Series Game 4, and becoming the first player to achieve multiple games with at least 12 total bases in a single postseason.

Freddie Freeman, known for his heroics, hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of last year’s World Series. His two postseason walk-off home runs now stand alongside postseason legends David Ortiz, Carlos Correa, and Bernie Williams for the most in history.

