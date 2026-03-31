Bo Bichette reflects on redemption tour after early NY Mets struggles

Bo Bichette wasted no time responding to early-season boos from Mets fans, delivering his first clutch moment with New York by driving in the go-ahead run in Monday’s 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. After a rough start to the season, the All-Star shortstop is showing why he was signed to a three-year, $126 million deal.

“I just want to be in a position to compete every at-bat, and I felt like I did a better job of that today,” Bichette said after the game, according to MLB.com, reflecting on the pressure he faced early in the season and the responsibility he feels to turn things around.

Bichette’s go-ahead RBI single came in the fifth inning, lining a 106.8 mph single the other way with runners on first and second. The hit highlighted a swift turnaround after a difficult season-opening series, in which he went 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts.

Advertisement

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised Bichette’s approach: “I thought he was more under control, not trying to do too much… When he’s doing that, those are some good signs.”

Bo Bichette #19 of the Mets in action during the game against the Pirates. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

From boos to production

After Bichette faced boos at Citi Field during the season opener, he reacted to NY Mets fan boos with blunt honesty as they grew louder over the weekend. Instead of getting frustrated, he accepted the criticism and focused on improving. His performance on Monday showed he can turn pressure into results, giving the Mets an immediate boost.

Advertisement

Even with a rough start, Bichette’s hitting skills remain top-level. Last season, he finished second in the Majors in batting average behind Aaron Judge and ranked in the 98th percentile in expected batting average. His ability to bounce back quickly has been a key part of his game.

First step of a New York redemption tour

Bichette’s bounce‑back performance in St. Louis offered the first real sign that he’s ready to handle New York’s pressure. After a rough opening series and early frustration from the fan base, his response showed the ability to adjust quickly, exactly what the Mets need as he begins shaping his own redemption narrative in 2026.