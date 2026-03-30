Why isn’t Justin Crawford playing for Phillies vs. Nationals?

Justin Crawford was not in the outfield for the Philadelphia Phillies in their series opener against the Washington Nationals, but his absence came down to a decision by manager Rob Thomson to give him a day off after a 3-for-9 start to the 2026 season.

A report from Destiny Lugardo clarified the situation on X (@destiny_lugardo): “From Rob Thomson pregame yesterday: Brandon Marsh might start in CF today. He wants to give Justin Crawford a day off.”

The reaction wasn’t positive. The update came hours before the first game of the Phillies’ second series, and many questioned why Crawford would be rested just three games into the season, especially while hitting .333.

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Is Brandon Marsh the right replacement?

So far, Brandon Marsh has the numbers to step in in the center field when his teammate is resting. He entered the game hitting .333 as well, with three hits in nine at-bats essentially mirroring Crawford’s early production.

CHAOS in Philadelphia as Jake Burger drops what would've been the final out. Then Adolis Garcia and Brandon Marsh tie the game! pic.twitter.com/3xr8ZIqOFQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2026

“You do realize he’s 22 years old right?? w— is wrong with this manager. 3 days into the season and someone needs a break. As a 22 year old, he should have more energy than half the players on that team,” wrote Mario Sciarrino on X (@sciarrinomario).

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Crawford could still be in for a big year

According to projections from RotoChamp, which compiles multiple forecasting models, Crawford is expected to hit above .270 average during this MLB season, his first at the major league level after spending 4 seasons in the minor league system.

The Phillies may have a breakout talent on their hands. At just 22 years old, projections suggest close to 10 home runs across 425+ at-bats, along with 50+ RBIs, and in some models, fewer than 100 strikeouts.