Cam Schlittler reveals what he told his Red Sox friends once Yankees knocked them out

Cam Schlittler knows all about the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry, but even he has close friends who cheer for Boston. After the Yankees ended the Red Sox postseason run in Game 3 of the Wild Card, Schlittler admitted he had to respond carefully. “I told them that’s exactly what was gonna happen,” he said with a smile, knowing the rivalry runs deep.

The Red Sox fought hard until the very end, showing once again that Boston has a strong, competitive team that reflects the city’s passion. Schlittler said some of his friends didn’t take the loss lightly, but he reminded them it wasn’t the end of the world. “They’ll get over it,” he said, pointing out there’s more than just baseball in Boston.

For Red Sox fans, Schlittler offered a little humor and perspective. “Hockey season is coming up, basketball season is coming up. So I’m sure they got other things to distract them,” he said. It was a playful nudge from a Yankee, reminding everyone that while October baseball is fierce, the rivalry is never bigger than the bond between friends.

Schlittler turned up the heat at the end of the game

For those who don’t remember what he said after eliminating the Red Sox in the Wild Card, it’s worth recalling his blunt message to Boston fans: “I’m happy their season’s done.” He also made it clear that, despite being from Boston, his family has fully embraced the Yankees.

“I take pride in being from Boston. When it came to my career, this is where I want to be,” Schlittler said of his Boston roots. “They’re full Yankee guys now. When they’re here, they’re really prideful about it.”

Cam Schlittler dominated in Game 3 against the Red Sox, throwing a total of 107 pitches to close out the Wild Card series. Of those, 96 were some type of fastball—four-seam, sinker, or cutter—with 61 finding the strike zone. He showed his elite velocity, delivering 64 pitches at 98+ MPH, including 11 that topped 100 MPH.