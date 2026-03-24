Dave Roberts calls out Roki Sasaki struggles ahead of season debut

Dave Roberts didn’t sugarcoat his message to Roki Sasaki after his final Spring Training outing. The Dodgers manager made it clear the right-hander needs to attack hitters and avoid falling behind in counts. If he does that, Roberts believes the results will follow.

“I don’t think that you can completely bank on or evaluate spring training or an exhibition game. But yeah, it hasn’t been great. It really hasn’t. And we know that. The standard needs to be better. He knows that. We know that. And now, it’s kinda go time, and see how he can perform when the lights come on.”

Sasaki’s last tune-up showed the concern. He struck out two but walked six, allowed four earned runs, hit two batters, and threw 66 pitches in just two innings. No hits allowed, but command was the issue from start to finish.

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Command concerns, but Dodgers stay committed

Sasaki admitted things were off after the outing. “Results weren’t good today… my mechanics were a little off, but I’ll keep improving.” It’s a simple message, but one that reflects where he stands heading into the 2026 MLB season.

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Despite the struggles, the Dodgers are not backing off their plan. As Katie Woo noted on X (@katiejwoo), the team remains firm on keeping Sasaki in the rotation, though questions about sustainability could grow if he doesn’t adjust quickly.

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For now, Sasaki is still lined up to start Game 4 of the season. He posted a 4.46 ERA in 2025 across 10 games, with strong postseason work out of the bullpen at a 0.84 ERA. The projection sits around a 4.18 ERA, but as Roberts said, now it’s go time.

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Roberts also made sure to show his support behind the scenes to the young starter. “I believe in him, I really do. I told him that in the dugout,” he said, reinforcing that confidence remains even as expectations rise for this season with the Dodgers.