Dodgers HC Dave Roberts stands by decision on Roki Sasaki following Game 2 victory over the Phillies

Despite Roki Sasaki's commendable effort, Los Angeles Dodgers' head coach Dave Roberts continues to evaluate his position on the roster as the team maintains its lead in the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

By Santiago Tovar

Roki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the mound.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesRoki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are strong contenders for the postseason crown, having already secured an advantage in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies, a team known for an outstanding regular season performance. Among the key players under speculation to shore up the Dodgers’ bullpen is Roki Sasaki; however, head coach Dave Roberts remains unwavering in his stance regarding Sasaki assuming the closer role.

After the events of Game 2 against the Phillies on Monday night, Roberts addressed the speculation surrounding Sasaki’s role, citing Blake Treinen’s experience ahead of National League Division Series (NLDS) game to underscore his decision-making.

“I thought about it [going to Sasaki], but he’s yet to pitch 2 of 3 in the postseason. Blake Treinen has pitched a lot of big outs in the postseason and I felt confident there with Vesia behind him,” Roberts explained to media outlets regarding his decision not to designate Sasaki as the closer for the Dodgers.

Nevertheless, Roberts expressed optimism about Sasaki’s potential and his capability to rise to future challenges, noting, “Fortunately, Roki was ready when called upon and secured a crucial out for us,” as he lauded the Japanese pitcher for his stellar performances in his recent outings as a closer.

Treinen’s performance compared to Sasaki’s in Game 2

The debate surrounding the decision to favor Treinen over Sasaki as the closer on Monday stems from their contrasting performances. On one hand, Treinen fell short, failing to record an out while allowing three hits and two earned runs.

And in the other hand, Sasaki stepped up to the mound and, in just 0.1 innings pitched, maintained a hitless and scoreless record. This showcases the Japanese player’s talent, emphasizing that Roberts should consider him when deciding the closer for future games.

Dodgers’ veteran Freddie Freeman talks about Sasaki

Freddie Freeman was impressed by Sasaki’s performance on Monday night against the Phillies. He lauded Sasaki’s role in closing a challenging game, a decisive triumph for the Dodgers in the NLDS.

I think today is the most pressure situation obviously you put him [Roki Sasaki] in… to get thrown into that and to be calm, I thought the first pitch swing there was a really good pitch. And throwing a 101 MPH ball was something that in dugout we thought that could have let him pitch a little bit longer. He looks so confident now and even with the outs he looks like he can do it every time,Freeman said of Sasaki to reporters.

