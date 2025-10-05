Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ head coach, Dave Roberts, is thoroughly pleased with his team’s postseason performance. With three consecutive victories under their belt, Roberts is particularly satisfied with the form his players have shown this season, especially noting the standout performances of Roki Sasaki on the mound.

Despite encountering challenges during the regular season, Sasaki’s performance since rejoining the roster has been nothing short of remarkable. Roberts has commented on Sasaki’s contributions, outlining his role for the rest of the postseason but stopped short of naming him the team’s closer, even as Sasaki excels in high-leverage situations.

During a press conference ahead of Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, Roberts described Sasaki as “one of our top high-end leverage relievers.” However, he avoided labeling him the Dodgers‘ closer for upcoming games, acknowledging Sasaki’s strong performances in crucial moments while leaving the decision open.

With Roberts’ remarks, Dodgers fans eagerly await the announcement of who will fill the closer role in the critical games ahead. Sasaki remains a strong contender to close out matches, though Roberts has not committed to this as his primary role on the field.

Sasaki makes history alongside Ohtani in Game 1

Sasaki’s ability to deliver high-speed pitches has not gone unnoticed among fans, especially as he now forms a formidable tandem with Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers’ pitching staff. This pairing has heightened expectations for even greater postseason feats.

In their remarkable display, Sasaki and Ohtani became only the second Japanese-born duo to record a win and a save in a Divisional Series since Junichi Tazawa and Koji Uehara achieved the feat with the Boston Red Sox in 2013, during Game 6 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

With this promising scenario, Dodgers fans are keen to witness the best efforts from the Japanese duo as the team is projected to advance further in the postseason, aiming to continue their strong run through the remaining challenges.

