MLB

Dodgers’ confirmed batting order for World Series Game 6 vs Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hopeful they can win World Series Game 6 and have their best players available in the lineup for a tough fight against the Toronto Blue Jays.

By Richard Tovar

Shohei Ohtani delivers a powerful fastball for a strikeout vs former teammate Mike Trout.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani delivers a powerful fastball for a strikeout vs former teammate Mike Trout.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to Canada after failing to clinch the World Series in California. They hope the lineup they are bringing for Game 6 will be more than enough to tie the series and force a winner-take-all game for a chance to bring another ring back home.

Leading off the order is, predictably, Shohei Ohtani, who is currently hitting .316 against the Blue Jays in the World Series. He has recorded six hits in 19 at-bats, three home runs, five RBIs, and has been walked seven times, a clear indication that Toronto is pitching around him.

Batting second for the Dodgers is Will Smith, who is hitting .238 against Toronto. He has struck out six times but has produced four RBIs and one home run in 21 at-bats. This is a strong showing for him compared to last season’s World Series, where he was hitting only .111 against the Yankees.

Dodgers’ confirmed batting order vs Blue Jays

Full of experienced players, the lineup relies on Ohtani and Smith, but Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will be crucial in generating the early runs the team desperately needs to land a heavy blow against the Blue Jays in Canada. If they wait too long, things could become complicated, especially with Kevin Gausman being highly effective on the mound.

PlayerPosition
Shohei OhtaniDH
Will SmithC
Freddie Freeman1B
Mookie BettsSS
Teoscar HernandezRF
Max Muncy3B
Kiké HernandezLF
Tommy EdmanCF
Miguel Rojas2B
Beyond their powerful lineup, the Dodgers are counting on Yoshinobu Yamamoto to deliver another excellent performance on the road. It is vital that he repeats his success to stifle the Blue Jays, who won two games at Dodger Stadium, delivering a hard-hitting blow and preventing the Dodgers from clinching at home.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
