Gary Cohen suggests Carlos Mendoza may need to take different approach

Gary Cohen expressed his growing frustration with Carlos Mendoza’s leadership style as the New York Mets continue to spiral toward rock bottom. During the recent SNY broadcast, the legendary play-by-play voice suggested that the manager’s calm demeanor might be the wrong fit for a clubhouse that appears to be sleepwalking through a historic losing stretch.

According to a video shared by Awful Announcing on X, Cohen believes a softer touch is no longer working for the slumping squad. “I know that managing is a much more delicate operation than it used to be, but at some point, you gotta call people out,“ Cohen stated during the broadcast.

The tension reached a fever pitch after the Mets suffered an embarrassing three-game sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies, a team that lost 119 games just last season. Despite the fact that Juan Soto recently defended Carlos Mendoza and the front office, the team’s performance on Sunday was unacceptable, managing only one run over 18 innings while being shut out for the fifth time this year.

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Analysts and reporters call for change

Media members like Michael Marino and Jake Brown have been straight forward, suggesting that a sweep at the hands of the Rockies should be the final straw for Mendoza’s tenure. Brown noted on X that if the team failed to find a spark on Sunday, the organization would have “no choice” but to relieve the manager of his duties before the next series begins.

“I know that managing is a much more delicate operation than it used to be, but at some point, you gotta call people out.”



Gary Cohen on Carlos Mendoza and the Mets, in what would become a Rockies 3-0 win and three-game (and doubleheader) sweep. #MLBpic.twitter.com/IreYpUqzDc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2026

The chorus of criticism against Mendoza is expanding beyond the fan base, as “Fire Mendoza” chants have officially become a staple at Citi Field. Mets radio legend Howie Rose even questioned if a front-office move is imminent, noting that “there’s just nothing happening here right now” for a team that has officially dropped to 10 games under the .500 mark, with Carlos Mendoza now part of troubling NY Mets history not seen since 1983.

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The criticism isn’t solely on the manager, however, as John Harper pointed out that the front office’s roster moves have left the lineup without any real “pop.” He specifically criticized the decision to move Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, characterizing it as a “salary dump” that has significantly hampered the team’s ability to drive in runs when the bases are loaded.

As Steve Gelbs observed, the story of the season remains an “anemic” offense that fails to capitalize on late-inning opportunities. Whether the blame lies with Mendoza’s management or the players’ execution, the current environment in Queens suggests that the status quo is no longer an option for Steve Cohen’s franchise.