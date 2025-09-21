What do the Yankees need to steal the division title from the Blue Jays?

The New York Yankees are in a strong position in the AL East with an 87-68 record, sitting just behind the Toronto Blue Jays. To take over the top spot, they need to win only three more games, something that should be well within reach.

Both the Yankees and Blue Jays have seven games left in the regular season. For New York to claim first place, they must win three more games than Toronto, while also avoiding a tiebreaker scenario since they lost the season series to the Canadian club.

With the Yankees trailing by only two games, the path is clear. New York also has the easier schedule, facing one more against the Orioles, three against the White Sox, and a final series with Baltimore to close out the regular season.

The tiebreaker against the Yankees

If the two teams finish tied, the Yankees cannot win the AL East crown. The Blue Jays would take the title based on their head-to-head advantage this season, which makes it critical for New York to finish at least three wins ahead.

Boston could help New York

The Red Sox might also play a role in the race, as they still have a series left against the Blue Jays in Toronto’s final seven games. A strong showing from Boston could tip the balance in the Yankees’ favor.

For Aaron Boone and his players, the outlook feels far more encouraging now, especially after facing heavy criticism in August and early September. If the Yankees secure another postseason berth, they can point to this run as proof of a successful season despite persistent offensive struggles.

