Jazz Chisholm Jr issues strong warning about Yankees’ true postseason goals

Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently hit his fourth home run in his last five games with the New York Yankees, and he said in a warning tone that the team wants to win the division and not just get to the postseason empty-handed.

“We want to win the division. We don’t just want to get to the wild-card spot,” Chisholm Jr. said. “We’re out here playing our best baseball right now. I feel like this is a good momentum we’re going into the rest of the season.”

It seems the Yankees are more than inspired. A series of recent good results is motivating the players to chase the AL East title, currently ‘held’ by the Blue Jays with a 78-56 record. The Bombers are in third place with a 74-60 record.

Second Place Is Not Enough for the Yankees

According to Chisholm Jr.’s own words, a second-place finish is not good for the Yankees or anyone else, especially knowing they lost the World Series last year. He said that coming in as runners-up is not satisfying, and they want to win it all this year.

“We’re never satisfied with second place. We just lost the World Series last year. That’s second place, and we still weren’t satisfied. I don’t think we’re going to be satisfied coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series. Right now, we’re going to go out there and win (the division) and then we’re going to go win the World Series.”

In his last five games, Chisholm Jr. has not only helped the Yankees with four home runs but is also batting .353, with a line of 6 runs, 6 hits, 8 RBIs, and 4 walks. He did this in just 17 at-bats where he was struck out only three times.

