Luke Weaver wants to put a pitching flaw behind him with the NY Mets

Luke Weaver is opening up about the internal battle he faces on the mound, acknowledging that he is putting immense pressure on himself to produce immediate results for the New York Mets. He realizes that this weight is leading to a defensive mindset rather than the aggressive approach.

The right-hander believes the key to turning things around lies in simplifying his mechanics and trusting that his natural stuff is good enough: “I have to continue to be more aggressive and in attack mode and not try to pitch defensively,” Weaver said on April 13.

Weaver hopes to stop reacting to negative results and start dictating the pace of the game again. He noted that stacking up stressful situations has made it difficult to maintain his usual intensity, “I think there is pressure I am putting on myself to try to perform for the team, to try to make impact and really I just want to win.”

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Weaver situation with the Mets

Weaver’s 2026 MLB season with the New York Mets has been a rough one so far. Through 6.2 innings pitched, he owns an 8.10 ERA, a mark that is far from the strong form he once showed with the New York Yankees. In seven appearances, Weaver has struggled to find consistency.

Luke Weaver in his last two appearances:



1.2 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 32.40 ERA



Prior to this:



5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 0.00 ERA



Another problem tacked on for the Mets 🫩 pic.twitter.com/j1GePBicDh — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) April 12, 2026

Last season with the Yankees, Weaver looked completely locked in, posting a 0.00 ERA over 9.0 innings across seven outings. At the time, it was clear he had elite command and confidence with his former club. With the Mets, however, he has not been able to replicate that same level.

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There is also some question about whether his current role is impacting his performance. Weaver is not the primary closer, that job belongs to Devin Williams, while he operates as a high-leverage setup man alongside Craig Kimbrel, helping bridge the gap to the ninth inning.