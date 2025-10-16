Trending topics:
MLB

Max Scherzer about to break historic MLB record in Blue Jays–Mariners game

In Game 4, Max Scherzer will be setting a significant record on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in an attempt to stop the Seattle Mariners.

By Richard Tovar

Max Scherzer walks off the mound after striking out an Athletics' batter on July 11, 2025, California.
© Getty ImagesMax Scherzer walks off the mound after striking out an Athletics' batter on July 11, 2025, California.

By starting Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners, Max Scherzer becomes the pitcher with the most postseason starts for different teams in MLB history. In total, he has now started playoff games on the mound for six different franchises.

Scherzer had not started a postseason game in two years, with his last start coming in 2023 with the Rangers, when they went on to win the World Series. That championship earned him his second MLB ring and secured his place in the league’s history books.

Scherzer’s career postseason ERA is a solid 3.78. Since 2011, he has consistently proven he has the arm strength to perform and give the Blue Jays a good opportunity to advance in the postseason, especially with the team facing a 2-1 deficit against the Mariners in the series heading into Game 4.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends strong message after 4-for-4 performance in ALCS Game 3: ‘I want to win.’
MLB

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends strong message after 4-for-4 performance in ALCS Game 3: ‘I want to win.’

Mariners’ star Cal Raleigh records remarkable stat following Game 1 victory over Blue Jays
MLB

Mariners’ star Cal Raleigh records remarkable stat following Game 1 victory over Blue Jays

Blue Jays manager John Schneider explains decision to pull Kevin Gausman from Game 1 against Mariners
MLB

Blue Jays manager John Schneider explains decision to pull Kevin Gausman from Game 1 against Mariners

Roger Federer chooses the five best tennis players of all time and reveals who his idol is
Tennis

Roger Federer chooses the five best tennis players of all time and reveals who his idol is

Better Collective Logo