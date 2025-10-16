Max Scherzer about to break historic MLB record in Blue Jays–Mariners game

By starting Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners, Max Scherzer becomes the pitcher with the most postseason starts for different teams in MLB history. In total, he has now started playoff games on the mound for six different franchises.

Scherzer had not started a postseason game in two years, with his last start coming in 2023 with the Rangers, when they went on to win the World Series. That championship earned him his second MLB ring and secured his place in the league’s history books.

Scherzer’s career postseason ERA is a solid 3.78. Since 2011, he has consistently proven he has the arm strength to perform and give the Blue Jays a good opportunity to advance in the postseason, especially with the team facing a 2-1 deficit against the Mariners in the series heading into Game 4.

