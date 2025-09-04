Mets win series vs Tigers: Remaining games and what do they need in their MLB playoff push

The New York Mets are making a determined push for a postseason berth as they approach the final matchups of the regular season. After securing a 2-1 series victory over the Detroit Tigers this week, the Mets are looking ahead to their upcoming rivals, aware of the potential to clinch a direct spot in the playoffs.

Currently holding the final spot in the National League Wild Card standings, the Mets face three crucial series as they approach the season’s end in late September. With 22 games remaining, New York’s franchise is vying to secure at least a Wild Card spot.

To contend for the top position in the NL East against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets will need the Phillies’ impressive regular-season performance to falter. Fortunately, the Mets have an opportunity in their head-to-head series next week to gain ground.

Additionally, upcoming series against the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs present opportunities to secure a higher position in the Wild Card race, providing a potential advantage heading into the postseason. However, these matchups will not be easy, especially with the Padres contending for the top spot in the NL West standings.

What do the Mets need to secure a Postseason spot?

Currently, the Mets trail by just five games in the NL East standings, a position behind the leading Phillies. To clinch a direct berth in the postseason, the Mets must win their upcoming series against Philadelphia and hope the Phillies drop at least three games. Concurrently, the Mets need to maintain a winning streak against their other opponents.

Though this might seem a tall order, given the Phillies’ impressive form, the Mets still have a viable path to secure at least a Wild Card spot. In the coming weeks, crucial matchups against the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs could pave the way for their postseason aspirations.

Securing victories against these two competitors could elevate the Mets to the top of the National League Wild Card standings. However, consistent high performance against all remaining opponents is essential for this scenario to unfold.

Mets’ schedule for the remainder of the regular season

With young prospects recently called up to the roster, the Mets are gearing up for a strong finish. The team is meticulously reviewing their schedule, aiming to optimize performance in the crucial closing weeks of the regular season. Here are the upcoming games they face:

Sep 5 Mets @ Cincinnati Reds Sep 6 Mets @ Cincinnati Reds Sep 7 Mets @ Cincinnati Reds Sep 8 Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Sep 9 Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Sep 10 Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Sep 11 Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Sep 12 Mets – Texas Rangers Sep 13 Mets – Texas Rangers Sep 14 Mets – Texas Rangers Sep 16 Mets – San Diego Padres Sep 17 Mets – San Diego Padres Sep 18 Mets – San Diego Padres Sep 19 Mets -Washington Nationals Sep 20 Mets -Washington Nationals Sep 21 Mets -Washington Nationals Sep 23 Mets @ Chicago Cubs Sep 24 Mets @ Chicago Cubs Sep 25 Mets @ Chicago Cubs Sep 26 Mets @ Miami Marlins Sep 27 Mets @ Miami Marlins Sep 28 Mets @ Miami Marlins

