Where to watch PSG vs Paris FC live in the USA: 2025/2026 Coupe de France

PSG will square off against Paris FC in the 2025/26 Coupe de France round of 32. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch PSG vs Paris FC online in the USA on Fubo]

One of the final matches in the Round of 32 sets the stage for a highly anticipated Paris derby, with heavy favorites Paris Saint-Germain meeting Paris FC and a Round of 16 berth at stake.

PSG may not be at last season’s dominant level, but they remain among France’s elite and will look to assert their quality, while Paris FC hope to seize the moment and spring a surprise by eliminating their city rivals.

When will the PSG vs Paris FC match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 Coupe de France round of 32 between PSG and Paris FC will be played this Monday, January 12 at 3:10 PM (ET).

Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain – David Ramos/Getty Images

PSG vs Paris FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:10 PM

CT: 2:10 PM

MT: 1:10 PM

PT: 12:10 PM

How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA

This Coupe de France game between PSG and Paris FC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.