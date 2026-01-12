Trending topics:
Coupe de France

Where to watch PSG vs Paris FC live in the USA: 2025/2026 Coupe de France

PSG will play against Paris FC for the 2025/2026 Coupe de France round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain

PSG will square off against Paris FC in the 2025/26 Coupe de France round of 32. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch PSG vs Paris FC online in the USA on Fubo]

One of the final matches in the Round of 32 sets the stage for a highly anticipated Paris derby, with heavy favorites Paris Saint-Germain meeting Paris FC and a Round of 16 berth at stake.

PSG may not be at last season’s dominant level, but they remain among France’s elite and will look to assert their quality, while Paris FC hope to seize the moment and spring a surprise by eliminating their city rivals.

Advertisement

When will the PSG vs Paris FC match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 Coupe de France round of 32 between PSG and Paris FC will be played this Monday, January 12 at 3:10 PM (ET).

Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain – David Ramos/Getty Images

Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain – David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

PSG vs Paris FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:10 PM
CT: 2:10 PM
MT: 1:10 PM
PT: 12:10 PM

How to watch PSG vs Paris FC in the USA

This Coupe de France game between PSG and Paris FC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA: Spanish Super Cup 2026
Soccer

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA: Spanish Super Cup 2026

Where to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

NY Yankees insider details Key factors that make Cody Bellinger’s return more likely amid NY Mets interest
MLB

NY Yankees insider details Key factors that make Cody Bellinger’s return more likely amid NY Mets interest

Better Collective Logo