Mike Tauchman now has a timeline to return to NY Mets after knee surgery

Mike Tauchman unfortunately was not able to be with the team on Opening Day. A knee injury forced him to step away, but now that surgery is complete, the New York Mets could have him back in less than two months, giving the organization a chance to better evaluate his future.

“Mike Tauchman had surgery this morning to repair the meniscus tear in his left knee. The doctor said it went as expected and was a success. He’s expected to be sidelined six weeks before returning to play,” wrote Jon Heyman on X.

The update comes as welcome news for Mets fans, especially after watching the team win its first home game of the 2026 season. Knowing Tauchman could return and compete for a roster spot later in the year adds another layer of optimism.

Advertisement

What happens when Tauchman returns?

There likely won’t be any immediate changes for the Mets. The depth chart should remain intact while he continues his recovery, and he will likely need time in Triple-A to get back into game shape. In the meantime, Carson Benge is handling an important role in the outfield, giving the team stability while Tauchman works his way back.

There’s also the possibility that once he’s fully recovered, he could explore opportunities with another MLB team. As an eight-year veteran with a .246 career batting average, he could be an attractive option for a club looking for experienced depth off the bench.

Advertisement

Either way, the New York Mets have more than enough options. Carson Benge already showed in his professional debut that the outfield suits him well, launching his first home run of 2026 and proving he’s capable of handling the majors.