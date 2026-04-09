MLB insider reveals reported truth behind Springer-Ohtani moment in Blue Jays vs Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays salvaged a series finale victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the game’s biggest talking point centered on a viral exchange between George Springer and Shohei Ohtani.

Before taking the mound, the Japanese sensation took an extended period to prepare for his start. As Springer waited at the dish, he engaged in a heated-looking discussion with the home plate umpire.

While fans initially speculated that the Blue Jays veteran was frustrated with Ohtani’s delay, a prominent MLB insider has now shed light on what actually transpired.

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“I was told by two people directly involved this morning that Springer was not complaining at all,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed. “George Springer was simply asking the home plate umpire for clarification that Shohei Ohtani indeed gets more time to warm up.”

Some drama between the #BlueJays and #Dodgers.



George Springer approached HP umpire Dan Bellino to inquire about the amount of warmup time for Shohei Ohtani.



Dave Roberts was visibly annoyed in the dugout.



(📹: @sportsnet) #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/HwghO9tdnQ — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) April 8, 2026

With those details emerging, a situation that set social media ablaze appears to have been a simple misunderstanding. Regardless of the optics, the Blue Jays secured a much-needed win as they continue to navigate a roster decimated by a massive early-season injury list.

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Dodgers’ manager weighed in

Despite the clarification that Springer wasn’t acting out of frustration, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also weighed in on the logistics surrounding his two-way superstar.

“Since the World Series, there have been comments around how much time Ohtani gets to ready himself to pitch after hitting,” Roberts told reporters. “But he’s been on the basepaths, so there should be some grace, which I think the umpires try to give him. If you’re on the other side, of course, you’d want to rush it.“

Roberts’ comments only added fuel to the fire on social media, where fans continue to debate whether the league offers Ohtani or the Dodgers preferential treatment. Controversy aside, the reality remains that the Blue Jays walked away with the win.

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