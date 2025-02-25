The New York Mets are dealing with early injury concerns as two key players have already been sidelined. Nick Madrigal is expected to miss at least two months, according to the team’s statement on social media, while Sean Manaea faces a shorter recovery, needing at least three weeks before he can return. Despite these setbacks, manager Carlos Mendoza remains focused on preparing the team for the season, with Juan Soto emerging as a centerpiece of the roster for the upcoming MLB season.

The Mets had a productive offseason, landing Soto in a blockbuster move and securing Pete Alonso’s return. Now, Mendoza is working to integrate all the pieces, using spring training as a crucial period to refine his game plan and build a competitive squad.

Amid the team’s preparations, Mendoza took time to address the media about the recent developments. He also made an appearance on the Meet the Apple podcast, where he reflected on the moment he learned that Soto would be joining the Mets.

“I remember being in Dallas, getting ready for the Winter Meetings, when I got a text from David [Stearns],” Mendoza recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.” He added, “I didn’t know what to do, really. And then my phone started blowing up—the news got out right away. I started pacing around the room thinking, ‘Alright, we’ve got some action here.’”

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Five of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Mendoza’s reaction in front of Yankees’ manager

As the MLB Winter Meetings kicked off, Mendoza was already aware of the big news. It would be his first time facing New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and the two discussed the blockbuster deal over a prearranged dinner in Dallas.

“We ended up going to dinner with the other managers… I sat right next to Boone, which was pretty cool. Then, I picked up a magazine, and on one of the pages, there was Soto. I just pointed at him and laughed,“ Mendoza recalled.

Stearns’ reaction to Juan Soto’s move

During the same podcast, Stearns shared his candid reaction to the trade, expressing surprise despite being one of the few people in the Mets organization who knew about it beforehand.

“Holy s*. That was literally my reaction. I can only imagine how people who weren’t directly involved felt. But that was my first thought,” Stearns admitted, reflecting on the intense discussions leading up to the deal.

