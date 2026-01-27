Harrison Bader sends confused message to Phillies after signing $20.5 million deal with Giants

Harrison Bader’s time with the Philadelphia Phillies was short-lived. Despite finding success in Philly after being traded from the Minnesota Twins during the 2025 MLB season, Bader has now been let go by the organization, allowing him to sign with the San Francisco Giants.

Bader put an end to all the rumors around his future in MLB when putting pen to paper on a contract with the Giants. Thus, the 31-year-old outfielder has already become quite the journeyman. As he leaves Philadelphia behind for San Francisco, Bader dropped an honest admission that raised eyebrows in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Why I’m not with them, I don’t know,” Bader commented on the reason for the Phillies not to re-sign him in the winter before the 2026 MLB season, via Phillies Nation. “But it doesn’t diminish the amazing experience I had there. It doesn’t diminish the incredible two-and-a-half months I had there.”

Phillies and Bader went separate ways

Though most fans in Philadelphia would’ve liked to see more out of the University of Florida product, Bader has seemingly made his peace with the fact the Phillies opted to focus on other players in free agency. As he moves on to the next chapter of his career, Bader shared final words for Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

Harrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies

“I just think the Phillies have a lot of people to worry about,” Bader added. “There’s a lot of money at stake and it’s not just as simple as thinking about me and my career when they’re trying to construct a roster. I just think they went a different way, which is totally OK.”

Bader’s new deal

As the saying goes ‘when one door closes, another one opens’. Bader can attest to that after being shown the door by Philadelphia. Following a long winter of negotiations and rumors, Bader finally reached an agreement with the Giants in The Bay.

Bader has now signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract, earning an average salary of $10.25 million per season. The deal represents the second-highest contract of his career. His one-year, $10.5 million agreement with the New York Mets in 2024 remains the top earning deal he has signed in MLB.