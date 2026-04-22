NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone details conversation with Mets’ Carlos Mendoza amid slumping start

Aaron Boone and Carlos Mendoza forged a deep bond during their years together in the New York Yankees‘ dugout. Now, with both men at the helm of two major league franchises, Boone revealed that he reached out to the New York Mets’ first-year manager to offer support amidst a brutal early-season skid.

“I called him a couple of days ago,” Boone shared during an appearance on Foul Territory. “I know what a talented guy he is, what a great guy he is, and that he’s equipped to handle all of it.”

The outreach highlights a friendship that transcends the cross-town rivalry. Despite the pressure cooker of the New York market, Boone felt compelled to check in on his former bench coach as the Mets struggle to find their footing and secure a much-needed victory in the opening third of the campaign.

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Boone isn’t the only one standing in Mendoza’s corner;Mets owner Steve Cohen also recently issued a public vote of confidence. With the organization’s leadership remaining unified, the focus shifts to whether the roster can steady the ship and meet the challenges of a demanding regular-season schedule.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets

Has Boone navigated a similar crisis?

While the Mets are currently mired in a staggering 12-game losing streak—a slide they hope to snap with Juan Soto’s looming return—Boone has never quite faced a drought of this magnitude during his tenure in the Bronx.

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The longest skid of Boone’s managerial career came in 2023, when the Yankees dropped nine consecutive games. He also navigated a significant mid-season tailspin during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a stretch where the Yankees lost 15 out of 20 games before eventually righting the ship.

Mets mired in worst skid in two decades

For Mendoza and the Mets, this current 12-game slide represents the franchise’s longest losing streak in the last 20 years. While it hasn’t yet reached the “all-time” lows of the franchise’s early years, it is dangerously close to some of the most infamous marks in team history.

These remain the longest losing streaks in Mets history:

17 Games (1962): The infamous expansion-season record.

15 Games (1963 & 1982): Tied for the second-longest skids.

13 Games (1962 & 1980): Two separate instances of double-digit futility.

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