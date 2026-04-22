The Padres represent the first hurdle in the Dodgers’ quest to defend their title

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to one of their strongest starts in recent memory with a 16-7 record, they are already staring down their first major hurdle of the season: a surging San Diego Padres squad.

Boasting a nearly identical record and winners of 11 of their last 12 games, the Padres are sending a clear message that the NL West crown won’t be handed over easily. But what exactly is fueling this early-season arms race between the two rivals?

Key highlights for the Padres:

Mason Miller’s dominance : A sparkling 0.00 ERA and a 0.35 WHIP through 11.1 innings have turned Miller into one of the most feared late-inning weapons the Padres have developed this spring.

: A sparkling 0.00 ERA and a 0.35 WHIP through 11.1 innings have turned Miller into one of the most feared late-inning weapons the Padres have developed this spring. A sturdy rotation: Beyond Miller, the starting staff has been a pillar of consistency. Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, and Michael King have each stabilized the rotation, providing the Padres with much-needed depth.

Offensive firepower: Fernando Tatis Jr. has carried over his blistering form from the World Baseball Classic. Paired with a red-hot Ramon Laureano—who has already tallied four home runs and 15 RBIs—the Padres have become a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

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A good ERA+ is 125.⁰A bad ERA+ is 75.⁰An average ERA+ is 100.



In 31 appearances since joining the Padres, Mason Miller owns an ERA+ of 780. pic.twitter.com/mB7jVB5lfu — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) April 17, 2026

Injury bug bites Dodgers’ depth

Despite their winning record, the Dodgers haven’t escaped unscathed. The loss of Edwin Diaz to what could be a season-ending injury was a massive blow, but he isn’t the only concern for Dave Roberts’ staff.

With high-leverage arms like Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol still working their way back from surgery, the bullpen has looked vulnerable at times. The rotation is also feeling the pinch with Blake Snell currently on the 15-day IL, forcing the Dodgers to rely on their organizational depth earlier than expected.

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The defensive vacuum is also notable. With Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, and Kike Hernandez currently on rehab assignments, the Dodgers’ glovework has regressed. This defensive inconsistency was a factor in their recent skid, dropping three of four to the Rockies and a frustrating series opener against the Giants.

The Ohtani factor and a rising star

While injuries are a concern, any team headlined by Shohei Ohtani remains a perennial threat. Ohtani’s two-way brilliance continues to anchor the club, but a new face has emerged as a legitimate offensive catalyst.

Dalton Rushing has been the revelation of the early season. Despite rumors swirling about his name in trade talks between these very two clubs, Rushing has remained focused on the diamond, putting up eye-popping numbers in limited action.

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With seven home runs and 13 RBIs in just 29 at-bats, Rushing has surpassed all expectations. If he continues to provide this level of protection for Ohtani in the lineup, the Dodgers have more than enough firepower to counter the Padres’ hot start and maintain their grip on the division.