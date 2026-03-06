Trending topics:
NY Rangers could make surprising decision on Vincent Trocheck as trade rumors grow ahead of NHL deadline

The New York Rangers are ready to make a key decision about Vincent Trocheck before the NHL trade deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Vincent Trocheck of New York Rangers
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck of New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck is one of the top players available as the NHL trade deadline approaches, but the New York Rangers are making it clear they are not under pressure to move the veteran.

Multiple teams have reportedly checked in on Trocheck’s status, with Stanley Cup contenders monitoring whether the Rangers ultimately decide to keep getting draft capital before the deadline. They already took the first step sending Sam Carrick to Buffalo.

Now, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared an important update on the situation, noting that the Rangers are comfortable standing pat if the right deal does not materialize. “New York Rangers have indicated they are prepared to keep Vincent Trocheck if they don’t get what they feel they need. Told teams, they are not trading him just for the sake of making a trade. Deadlines spur action. We will see what the day brings.”

Did the NY Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck?

No. The NY Rangers didn’t trade Vincent Trocheck as they wait for the right offer to move their star player. The Minnesota Wild made a proposal, but, it wasn’t enough.

Several reports have confirmed that the sentiment across the NHL is that the Rangers are asking for a very high price for Trocheck, and that could complicate negotiations.

General manager Chris Drury has mentioned that they are not in a rush to move Trocheck, but this has simply been seen as a negotiation strategy. Although the player is under contract, the reality is that this is the right moment to obtain a big return since New York won’t make the playoffs.

NY Rangers reportedly have three potential trade destinations for Vincent Trocheck

