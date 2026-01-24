Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees could make more roster moves following Cody Bellinger’s arrival

The New York Yankees have achieved their goal of bringing Cody Bellinger back, but they are not ruling out further roster moves in the future.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

One of the biggest storylines of this MLB offseason has finally concluded, with Cody Bellinger deciding to return to the Bronx. With a roster now on par with its competitors, the remaining question is whether more high-profile additions will arrive in the near future.

Aaron Boone spoke to the press regarding the situation. While the manager expressed satisfaction with the quality and depth of the roster, he did not rule out the possibility of additional moves in the near future.

You’re always trying to improve your club and improve your team, but you also pause and say, ‘Hey, we’re pretty good here,’” Boone said according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com. “And we’ve got a lot of really good players, and a lot of really good, young core players that emerged on different levels last year.”

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether any new faces will join the team, likely through trades rather than free agency, and whether the Yankees can position themselves among the contenders for the World Series, with Cody Bellinger at the helm.

Aaron Boone

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

One of the latest arrivals

Bolstering their outfield depth ahead of the new campaign, the Yankees made a strategic waiver claim by adding Michael Siani from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Known for his elite speed and high-end defensive metrics, Siani provides New York with a reliable late-inning replacement and a versatile asset for the bottom of the lineup.

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Anthony Volpe uncertainty after Cody Bellinger re-signing

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Anthony Volpe uncertainty after Cody Bellinger re-signing

While he may not bring a massive power bat, his ability to cover ground in the Bronx’s expansive outfield makes him a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for a team looking to tighten its run prevention.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
NY Yankees Rumors: Team could pursue former relievers to boost bullpen after Cody Bellinger signing
MLB

NY Yankees Rumors: Team could pursue former relievers to boost bullpen after Cody Bellinger signing

NY Yankees make strategic waiver claim on recently cut Dodgers player after Bellinger move
MLB

NY Yankees make strategic waiver claim on recently cut Dodgers player after Bellinger move

NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Volpe uncertainty after Bellinger re-signing
MLB

NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Volpe uncertainty after Bellinger re-signing

Dodgers make final call on Teoscar Hernandez after landing Kyle Tucker
MLB

Dodgers make final call on Teoscar Hernandez after landing Kyle Tucker

Better Collective Logo