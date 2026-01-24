NY Yankees could make more roster moves following Cody Bellinger’s arrival

One of the biggest storylines of this MLB offseason has finally concluded, with Cody Bellinger deciding to return to the Bronx. With a roster now on par with its competitors, the remaining question is whether more high-profile additions will arrive in the near future.

Aaron Boone spoke to the press regarding the situation. While the manager expressed satisfaction with the quality and depth of the roster, he did not rule out the possibility of additional moves in the near future.

“You’re always trying to improve your club and improve your team, but you also pause and say, ‘Hey, we’re pretty good here,’” Boone said according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com. “And we’ve got a lot of really good players, and a lot of really good, young core players that emerged on different levels last year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether any new faces will join the team, likely through trades rather than free agency, and whether the Yankees can position themselves among the contenders for the World Series, with Cody Bellinger at the helm.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

One of the latest arrivals

Bolstering their outfield depth ahead of the new campaign, the Yankees made a strategic waiver claim by adding Michael Siani from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Known for his elite speed and high-end defensive metrics, Siani provides New York with a reliable late-inning replacement and a versatile asset for the bottom of the lineup.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Anthony Volpe uncertainty after Cody Bellinger re-signing

While he may not bring a massive power bat, his ability to cover ground in the Bronx’s expansive outfield makes him a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for a team looking to tighten its run prevention.