NY Yankees may face a hefty price to lure Alex Bregman’s Cubs teammate to the East Coast

The New York Yankees continue to evaluate players they believe could significantly help the club next season, and one of those names is Nico Hoerner. Hoerner has previously been rumored as a Yankees target and is just beginning his time alongside Alex Bregman, who recently joined the Chicago Cubs.

The report came from Jack Curry, who indicated that prying Hoerner away from Chicago would not be easy. “Curry has heard the price for Nico Hoerner, if he is made available, would be very high,” Fireside Yankees wrote on X (@firesideyankees).

Of course, the Yankees are not focused solely on Hoerner. New York has also shown interest in a former Bryce Harper teammate, but learning that the Cubs would demand a steep price for Hoerner could cause the Yankees to reconsider.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is a player like Hoerner worth?

Hoerner is set to earn $12 million during the 2026 season, which will be the final year of his current contract with the Cubs and his first season playing alongside Bregman. So when Curry notes that the Yankees would have to pay a high price, it likely refers not only to salary, but also to the type of player or package required in a potential trade.

Advertisement

With few concrete details on just how expensive Hoerner would be for the Yankees, much of the discussion remains speculative. Still, his on-field production helps explain Chicago’s stance. Last season, Hoerner posted a .297 batting average, the second-best mark of his career.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Red Sox send mixed signals on former Mariners slugger after passing on Alex Bregman

His 178 hits in 2025 also set a new personal high, surpassing the 175 he recorded in 2023. He logged his third straight season with at least 150 games played, highlighting his durability, and struck out just 49 times, the fourth-lowest total of his career.