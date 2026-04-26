NY Yankees relied on patience as the key to defeat the Houston Astros

The New York Yankees defeated the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, securing their eighth consecutive win. Beyond their talent and timely hitting, Aaron Boone emphasized the importance of calmly controlling the flow of the game.

“Patience was the difference tonight,” Yankees manager stated via mlb.com. “Just really good at-bats, deep counts, really good takes in walking situations.”

He also praised the outstanding performance of Jose Caballero: “Just a tough out. Just a gritty, tough player. You kind of want him up there in certain situations. Back-to-back nights where he’s taken advantage of the Crawford Boxes, and he’s doing a good job of putting the ball in play the last couple of days.”

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The Pinstripes defeated the Astros 8–3, with Austin Wells breaking a 2–2 tie in the seventh inning with a solo home run off reliever Kai-Wei Teng. That blast sparked a three-run rally in the inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees congratulates Jose Caballero.

Giancarlo Stanton reassured the Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton is reportedly progressing well following a right calf scare against the Astros, as early evaluations suggest the injury was far from a worst-case scenario. After being pulled mid-game as a precaution, Stanton shared calf update that could ease NY Yankees’ concerns, indicating that he expects a swift return to the lineup without a lengthy stint on the IL.

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Caballero stood out for the Yankees against Astros

Last night’s victory was a masterclass in offensive discipline, as the Yankees’ patience at the plate ultimately overwhelmed the Astros’ pitching staff. By drawing a season-high 10 walks, New York consistently pressured Houston’s arms and capitalized on deep counts to break the game open.

While Jose Caballero provided the spark with a 3-for-5 performance and a solo home run, it was the team’s collective refusal to chase bad pitches that defined the win, highlighted by the bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning that turned a tight contest into a dominant 8-3 result.

Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees congratulates Jose Caballero #72.

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What’s next for New York?

After wrapping up their series against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees will continue their Texas road trip with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field starting Monday, April 27. Following that, the team returns to the Bronx for an important homestand at Yankee Stadium, beginning with a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on May 1 and a rematch series against the Rangers.

The schedule remains intense through mid-May, highlighted by the highly anticipated Subway Series against the Mets at Citi Field from May 15 to 17.