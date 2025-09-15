NY Yankees’ star Aaron Judge shares insights on conversations with Jose Caballero’s former teammates

The New York Yankees are on the verge of clinching a spot in the next phase of the MLB season. With Aaron Judge in top form throughout the year, along with standout performances from players such as Jose Caballero, Judge revealed insights about the moment he inquired about Caballero from a former teammate.

In an interview with the NY Daily News, Judge recounted the feedback he received before Caballero’s arrival during the recent trade deadline, when he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster the Bronx Bombers’ lineup.

“You even heard that from a lot of the Rays’ players,” Judge explained. “They said, ‘I can see where you guys might get mad at some of the stuff he does, or why he gets under your skin, but when he’s on your team and he’s fighting for you, you’re going to see how special he is and what he means to your ballclub.’”

In addition to those comments, Judge shared his thoughts on Caballero’s seamless integration into the roster since joining at the trade deadline, despite his successful tenure with the Rays over the past two seasons.

“The coolest thing was he wasn’t shy,” said the captain. “He didn’t keep to himself. He jumped right in at the card table and immersed himself in the team, which speaks to the type of person he is. He’s comfortable where he’s at. He’s a funny guy who likes to have fun.”

Aaron Boone shares insight on Caballero

As former Rays player Caballero aims to make a lasting impression during the remainder of the season with the Yankees, he has garnered appreciation not only from his teammates but also from head coach Aaron Boone. Boone has expressed his admiration, suggesting that Caballero could become one of the standout players on the roster and possibly one of the best contributors for the remainder of the season.

“I didn’t know about that until I saw him take BP the first couple days with us,” Boone remarked about Caballero, who boasts a .314 average and a .955 OPS over his last 16 starts. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ He goes where the big boys go in BP. So when he steps on one like that, now it’s not so surprising.”

With Boone’s endorsement, the Yankees’ fan base is eagerly anticipating postseason play, and they look forward to Caballero delivering strong performances as the team faces the challenges ahead.

