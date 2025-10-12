Pete Alonso reportedly wants more than double what the Mets originally offered him

Pete Alonso had a productive season with the New York Mets in 2025. Although the team failed to reach the postseason, he did his job as a player, and that performance seems to be fueling his foray into free agency. A recent report published in the New York Post suggests that he is seeking a seven-year contract.

In an article by Mike Puma for The Post, Alonso’s objective is described as securing a contract that is nearly a decade long, obviously demanding far more than the $54 million he had signed for to play two more years with the Mets.

The annual salary Alonso is reportedly seeking is approximately $30 million, which would push the total value of his contract well above $120 million. This would be a substantial salary alongside his other Mets teammates, including Juan Soto.

However, Puma’s report remains just that—a report, with nothing official confirmed yet. Adding to the speculation, it was recently suggested on MLB Tonight that Alonso would be a good fit for their crosstown rivals: “Pete Alonso would look good in a Yankee uniform playing first base, hitting 35 [home runs] and knocking in over 100 runs.”

Alonso Has a Good Agent

It is worth remembering that Scott Boras is Alonso’s agent, the same agent representing Juan Soto, making it likely that he will secure a better contract somehow. Robert Sanchez wrote for SNY, detailing that while Boras is adept at negotiating such deals, the players he has secured major money for at Alonso’s age have historically played more valuable positions.

Sanchez wrote in the SNY article: “A seven-year contract would be consistent with what Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, was able to complete for other clients of the same age, such as third baseman Matt Chapman and shortstop Marcus Semien in recent seasons. However, both Chapman and Semien play more valuable positions than Alonso.”